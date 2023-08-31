Bizmen raise issues with MC Commissioner

Ludhiana, August 30
In a meeting with Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, industrialists raised different issues related to roads, dumping of garbage, etc, in Focal Point, Dhandari, and other industrial areas.
The meeting was organised by the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) at CICU complex in the Focal point area. Industrialists from different sectors of the industry, led by president, CICU, Upkar Singh Ahuja, participated in the meeting.
After the meeting, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also conducted field visits in different areas of Focal point along with the industrialists.
He issued directions to the officials for resolving the issues at the earliest. He said the MC was already in process to reconstruct roads in different phases of Focal Point at a cost of around Rs 11 crore.
