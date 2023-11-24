Bizmen take up law and order issue with CP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

Members of the Vyopar Mandal and traders met Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal over deteriorating law and order situation in the city. They have been given assurance by the top cop that there was no need to panic and all their issues will be resolved at the earliest.

Notably, a few days back, a businessman was shot at after he was abducted by some unidentified assailants for ransom.

Chahal said “As far as safety of businessmen or any other resident is concerned, it will not be compromised and strict measures will be taken to deal with the miscreants.”

Sunil Mehra, president, Vyopar Mandal, said we told the CP that businesses were suffering due to rise in crime and if it continues, the neighbouring states would get the benefits.