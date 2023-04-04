Bizmen warn of agitation against 'anti-trade' policies

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 3

Expressing their anguish over the step-motherly treatment being meted out to the industry in Punjab, members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) here have said that if the state government fails to withdraw two orders, the traders will be forced to adopt an agitational path.

Sunil Mehra, general secretary, PPBM, rued that thousands of big and small industrial units had already moved to other states like Haryana, HP, Bihar, MP and Uttar Pradesh due to the “anti-industrial” policies of Punjab and if this continues industry will be in major trouble.

“Investment— the state government is luring new entrepreneurs on the pretext of giving benefits and subsidies. But already existing industry in the state is in shambles. Eight thousand notices have been issued to industrialists for depositing VAT, while the power rates are going to be increased by 50 paise per unit. This is a major blow to the industry. Instead of providing some relief in this recessionary phase, the government is crushing the industry with more financial burdens. This shows that government is not interested in promoting the industry in Punjab,” rued Mehra.

Voicing similar views, another office-bearer Ayush Aggarwal said government was making tall claims of providing numerous benefits to the new investors but the ongoing industry is in bad shape, nothing is being done to improve its position,” said Aggarwal.

The mandal members said that in next 10 days’ time, if notices sent to industrialists are not withdrawn and power rates are not decreased then the traders will adopt an agitational path, the responsibility of which would fall on the government.