Bizmen worried over frequent steel price hike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 3

The steel prices have been hiked by almost Rs8 per kilogram in just one month, which is totally unacceptable to the industry and consumers here. The MSME terms it as unjustified hike, especially, when the industry has already got previous orders, which are yet to be completed and sent.

And the irony is that the industry is getting steel at much higher rates now to complete previous orders.

The FICO president, Gurmeet Kular, and the general secretary, Rajeev Jain, said, “When India has rich iron ores then why steel prices are being increased frequently. The government should stabilise the steel prices in the country else MSMEs will be destroyed.”

The FICO also requested the steel minister to ban export of steel to felicitate indigenous manufacturers.

To show resentment against increasing steel prices, representatives from different units have decided to hold a massive protest in the Bicycle Market, Gill Road, on March 5. Badish Jindal and Narinder Bamra from different associations said this protest was to open the ears of ministers of the Central Government and seek their intervention into the matter. —