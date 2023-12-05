BJP celebrates poll win

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal/Doraha, Dec 4

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in Sahnewal and Doraha today celebrated the grand win of the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and distributed sweets among the supporters and the general public. They expressed their gratitude towards the electorate for reposing faith in the policies and the agenda of the party.

District president (rural) , Pawan Kumar Tinku, along with BJP supporters Tarun Jain, Reena Jain, Sunil Sharma, Rajwinder Kaur, Parveen Sohi, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Sharma distributed sweets in Sahnewal, Bhamian, Jamalpur, Mundian and Dhandhari in Sahnewal constituency. In Doraha, spokesperson of Women Wing Punjab, Neetu Singh along with Billa Bector, Sukhjit Singh, Narinder Singh Sarpanch, Ram Saroop Bhanot and Satish Bector celebrated the victory in different spots in the town.

