BJP celebrates poll win

Sahnewal/Doraha, Dec 4
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in Sahnewal and Doraha today celebrated the grand win of the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and distributed sweets among the supporters and the general public. They expressed their gratitude towards the electorate for reposing faith in the policies and the agenda of the party.
District president (rural) , Pawan Kumar Tinku, along with BJP supporters Tarun Jain, Reena Jain, Sunil Sharma, Rajwinder Kaur, Parveen Sohi, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Sharma distributed sweets in Sahnewal, Bhamian, Jamalpur, Mundian and Dhandhari in Sahnewal constituency. In Doraha, spokesperson of Women Wing Punjab, Neetu Singh along with Billa Bector, Sukhjit Singh, Narinder Singh Sarpanch, Ram Saroop Bhanot and Satish Bector celebrated the victory in different spots in the town.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign
The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...
Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew, dies in Pakistan
Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...
Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided
ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today