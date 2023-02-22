BJP condemns AAP government

Ludhiana, February 21
Gurdeep Singh Gosha, spokesperson of the Punjab BJP, today condemned the AAP government for its ‘dictatorial’ directions for writing all signboards and name plates in public as well as private establishments in the state in Punjabi. And in case the directions are not adhered to, fine will be imposed on ‘defaulters’. Gosha, in a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, said the priority of state government should be to curb hooliganism in the state. Moreover, fines should be imposed on officers, who issue directions in English to use Punjabi language.
Gosha wrote in his letter, “First of all, you need to fix your own shortcomings rather to impose irrelevant orders on innocent public of Punjab. Even you need to really know that all languages are respectable and equally good but person should have special love and feelings for his or her own mother tongue. You teach Punjabi first to your own officials.”
