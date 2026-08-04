BJP councillors hold mock General House meeting in Ludhiana, protest 4-month delay in civic session

BJP councillors on Tuesday staged a mock General House meeting outside the Municipal Corporation's Zone D office to protest the civic body's failure to convene a House meeting for the past four months.

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As part of the demonstration, the councillors placed two empty chairs labelled 'Mayor' and 'MC Commissioner' and held a symbolic session, highlighting what they termed the administration’s “continued neglect” of elected representatives and public issues.

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The last General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation was held on March 24. Since then, no meeting has been convened, leaving several civic matters and development proposals pending.

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Leading the protest, District BJP president and councillor Sunil Moudgill said the General House is the highest decision-making body of the Municipal Corporation, but it had remained inactive for months.

He alleged that the delay has stalled development works across the city and deprived councillors of the opportunity to raise public issues.

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"The voices of elected representatives are being ignored. Development projects in our wards have come to a standstill because there is no General House meeting to discuss and approve important proposals. People are suffering while the civic administration continues to delay the meeting," Moudgill said.

Councillor Poonam Ratra said residents continued to approach councillors with complaints related to roads, sanitation and streetlights, but the absence of a General House meeting delayed their resolution.

Councillor Bhavneet Kaur said the administration should convene the House without further delay, while Rohit Sikka alleged that several development projects requiring approvals were pending because the meeting had not been held.

The BJP councillors said the symbolic General House meeting was organised to draw the administration’s attention to the growing backlog of civic issues and remind authorities of their responsibility towards the city’s residents.