BJP councillors meet MC chief, submit memo over civic issues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 21

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ludhiana councillors along with BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman met at the camp office of the MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal. They drew attention to major problems of the city. They demanded that the Municipal Corporation should soon complete works in wards of the BJP councillors.

In another demand, the delegation proposed to name a park after Ludhiana’s first Mayor and prominent BJP leader Chaudhry Sat Prakash and a road after Shaheed Khushi Ram Sharma.

They also submitted a memorandum of their demands to the MC Commissioner.

They also requested the civic body to increase 10 per cent street lights in all wards, which was a long-pending demand.

The councillors said many works in wards of BJP councillors were passed by the Municipal Corporation. Work orders have been issued for many of these and orders for some are yet to be issued. The works for which the orders have been issued have not been started yet, they said.

They said without any political bias, the works should be started.

BJP district general secretary Narendra Singh Malli, vice-president Harsh Sharma, district joint press secretary Sanjeev Dhiman, social media in-charge Rajan Panthe, councillor Sunita Sharma, councillor Sonia Sharma, Gurdeep Singh Neetu, Surinder Atwal, Prabhjot Kaur, Om Prakash. Ratra, Inder Aggarwal, Eni Sikka, Pallavi Vinayak, Yashpal Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh SS were among those others present.