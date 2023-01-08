BJP expresses concern over 'deteriorating' law & order situation in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 7

Ashwani Sharma, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Addressing a press meet in Ludhiana on Saturday, he said one day was not enough to discuss the allegedly worrying situation of Punjab. The BJP had kept the communal harmony of the state intact even during the difficult times, the leader said, adding that the present government was trying to divide Hindus and Sikhs over religious issues, which was unfortunate.

Sharma further said that Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the founder of the pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had openly said he had helped AAP in forming the state government and now, the government should implement their allegedly agreed agenda. Why the state government was not commenting anything in this regard, Sharma asked.

“Three months ago, an audio clip in which the name of Fauja Singh Sarari had surfaced in a case of devising an extortion plan, had gone viral on social media. Today, he has resigned from the cabinet, which proves his culpability. The matter should not be finished at the resignation but an inquiry should be marked and action taken against him,” Sharma said.

Cong MP also reacts to Sarari’s resignation

Reacting to Sarari’s resignation, Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Bittu took a jibe at the government and said that the ministers of the government were like batsmen in a T20 match.

Sarari was the second minister to be dropped from the cabinet in just nine months of party’s rule, Bittu said. He added that the party had shown its true colours.

There was little scope that they would be doing any good for the people of the state, which the latter had also started understanding now, Bittu said.