BJP gears up for district chief poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started the process of selecting its new district president for Ludhiana as the term of the current chief is coming to end.

A crucial meeting was held today at the BJP office, where prominent party leaders deliberated on potential candidates for the coveted position. Kewal Singh Dhillon, BJP state vice president and Ludhiana organisation election officer, and Jai Inder Kaur, State Mahila Morcha president and Ludhiana BJP observer held one-to-one meetings with local BJP leaders wherein detailed deliberations were held on the names of the probable candidate. Senior leaders reportedly gathered inputs from the local leadership so that the best leader could be selected for the post.

It is learnt that several BJP leaders have expressed interest in leading the party’s district unit. Rajnesh Dhiman, the incumbent district president, is also a leading candidate who wishes to repeat a term. Apart from him, former district president Pushpinder Singhal and a councillor Sunil Moudgil are also in the running. Other leaders in the race are Gurdeep Gosha, Mahesh Sharma and Yashpal Chaudhary.

The BJP elects its district president every three years based on suggestions provided by senior leaders and workers of the district to maintain transparency in elections.

Jai Inder Kaur, in a statement issued here, stated that the BJP was the only party working towards the nation’s interest. Every section of the country is happy with the BJP’s public welfare policies, and the people of Punjab are

no exception, the statement read.

Tomorrow BJP’s officiating state working president shall reach Ludhiana and may play a role in selecting the right candidate.