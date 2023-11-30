BJP gears up for Ludhiana MC poll

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 29

In view of the upcoming MC elections, the Ludhiana BJP has initiated the process of collecting forms from party workers who wish to contest the municipal corporation elections.

The BJP district president, Rajneesh Dhiman, said the party had previously invited its workers a few days back to submit their details in forms from November 29 to December 7. Dhiman said that today marks the beginning of the BJP workers filling out the forms, and there is a noticeable enthusiasm and energy among the workers who seem all poised for the polls.

The BJP president stated that forms will be collected and distributed as per the schedule, with a dedicated team of four members assigned to handle the process.

