BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Ludhiana, February 13
BJP candidate from the Gill Assembly constituency SR Ladhar was attacked by a group of people at Kheri village. The group stopped his Innova car and attacked him.
His Innova car, bearing number PB 13 R 0003, was also damaged. He reportedly suffered head injuries and was admitted to the Civil Hospital.
SR Ladhar is a retired IAS officer.
Pawan, BJP district (rural) president said the candidate had gone to attend a political meeting at Kheri village and when he was addressing, a group of people started creating ruckus and they told Ladhar to stop the meeting.
When those people were told to leave the venue, heated arguments took place. After attending the meeting when Ladhar left the venue, his car was stopped on the way by over a dozen assailants, who attacked him with sharp weapons and iron rods.
The Dehlon police started a probe.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today
Farm unions to show black flags today