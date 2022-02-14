BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 13

BJP candidate from the Gill Assembly constituency SR Ladhar was attacked by a group of people at Kheri village. The group stopped his Innova car and attacked him.

His Innova car, bearing number PB 13 R 0003, was also damaged. He reportedly suffered head injuries and was admitted to the Civil Hospital.

SR Ladhar is a retired IAS officer.

Pawan, BJP district (rural) president said the candidate had gone to attend a political meeting at Kheri village and when he was addressing, a group of people started creating ruckus and they told Ladhar to stop the meeting.

When those people were told to leave the venue, heated arguments took place. After attending the meeting when Ladhar left the venue, his car was stopped on the way by over a dozen assailants, who attacked him with sharp weapons and iron rods.

The Dehlon police started a probe.