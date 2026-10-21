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Home / Ludhiana / BJP hits out at Punjab Speaker over remarks on PM Modi, Shah

BJP hits out at Punjab Speaker over remarks on PM Modi, Shah

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Anil Sareen
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Reacting sharply to the statement of Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah resemble the demon figures of Ravana and Kumbhakarna, Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sareen said Sandhwan has lost his mental balance and should seek treatment.

Addressing mediapersons ahead of Shah’s visit for a media briefing on the Punjab Agricultural University campus, Sareen said drugs were being sold openly in the state and delivered like pizza on the doorsteps of addicts. He described such an irresponsible statement by the Assembly Speaker as uncalled for.

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“When drug hauls are being recovered in Gujarat and major drug supply chains are being busted, it is a big success of the Gujarat Government and Central agencies while the Aam Aadmi Party leadership terms it as a failure. However, when drugs are being sold openly in Punjab and people who raise questions against the drug menace are targeted, AAP considers the same as their success,” Sareen said.

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He said Shah’s visit comes at a time when the state was struggling with the devastating impact of drugs, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was enjoying on a foreign tour. The BJP leader alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had left the state to fend for itself whereas the BJP stands firmly with affected families.

Member of Parliament (MP) Tarun Chugh also reacted to the statement of Sandhwan.

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He said Shah’s visit to the state on Tuesday was a blow against mafia kingpins. Delivering justice to families who have lost their own while fighting against drugs and gangsters was the priority. The BJP had been demanding a CBI inquiry from Day 1. An investigation must be conducted to find out whether the guilty were in khaki or khadi and from where the drug network was being operated. Law and order would be established, and the guilty will not be spared.

Regarding the statement of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is a “son-in-law of the Centre”, Chugh said: "Who is whose son-in-law, who arranged whose interview, who turned the jail into a studio — the country knows. Kejriwal sahab, stop using such abusive words. You yourself kept arranging interviews of gangsters and turned jails into studios and offices of gangsters."

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