BJP leader seeks action against ex-LIT chief in e-auction 'scam'

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 15

Congress-turned BJP leader and former chairman of Punjab Medium Industries Board Amarjit Tikka has demanded action against former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Raman Balasubramanium and his accomplices for their alleged attempts to misappropriate Trust’s land in Model Town Extension.

He alleged that the commercial land had an estimated market value of around Rs 500 crore, but the former LIT chairman had misled the Price Fixation Committee, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, to give away the land in a ‘manipulated’ e-auction to a politically-connected developer at just Rs 91 crore.

Tikka has told the Economic Offences Wing of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) that the then LIT chairman and certain senior Congress leaders, including a minister, had conspired to get a lower reserve price fixed from the Price Fixation Committee. After an uproar in print, electronic and social media against the alleged scam, the then state government had cancelled the auction, he added.

Tikka has demanded that the alleged scam be probed and action taken against Balasubramanium and his accomplices.

The former LIT chairman is already facing a vigilance probe under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code for fraud, cheating, forgery, fabrication of documents and criminal conspiracy in an FIR lodged by the EO wing of VB in July 2022.

Tikka has demanded addition of charges related to the e-auction ‘scam’ in the FIR.

