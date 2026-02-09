BJP leader shares key features of Union Budget

The BJP national secretary and Punjab in-charge, Dr Narender Singh Raina, provided detailed information about key features of the Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister on February 1.

Dr Raina said the Budget was based on the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas" and is a strong step towards the goal of developed India. The Budget, presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not only meets current needs but also creates new opportunities for future generations. Despite global economic instability and political challenges, country's economy remains strong and the Budget further strengthens that confidence. He said the government made significant improvements in the EPFO and labour reforms.

The government's commitment to reaching health services to every person is evident as in the past 12 years, a 176 per cent increase was recorded in the health sector Budget. Over Rs 1 lakh 5 thousand crores allocated to the health sector this year is approximately 9 per cent more than last year's Budget.

A historic increase was made in the Railway Budget for the state. During the Congress regime (2009-2014), the Railway Budget for Punjab was only Rs 225 crore, in 2026-27, it increased to Rs 5,677 crore. Works already started on several projects, including the Ferozepur-Tarn Taran rail track and Harike bridge.

He also called provisions made for the MSME sector, infrastructure, health, education and technology historic, and said the Budget was a blueprint for the development of villages, the poor, farmers, youth, women power and all sections of society, as well as an industrial revolution. The Indian economy is progressing at the fastest pace in the world and moving towards a bright future.

BJP is preparing for 117 seats in state

When asked about chances of the BJP going in alliance with any party for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2027, Raina simply claimed that they were given instructions to be ready for all 117 seats in the state and they had started their preparations accordingly. The senior leadership must be knowing whether any alliance will happen or not.