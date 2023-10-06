BJP leader, son, others booked for 'assaulting' Focal Point factory owner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

After a factory owner filed a complaint, a case of alleged abduction and assault has been registered against a BJP leader, his son, and 6-7 unidentified persons. The accused in the case have been identified as Jagmohan Sharma, a BJP leader, and his son, Gaurav Sharma.

Shivam Aggarwal, the owner of a factory, reported the incident to the police. According to his complaint, he and his father, Parmod Kumar, were present in their factory located in Focal Point, Ludhiana, when Jagmohan Sharma and his associates visited their factory office on Wednesday afternoon. Aggarwal claimed that Jagmohan Sharma inquired about a cheque of Rs 57,000, and he was informed that a factory worker had been sent to the bank to submit the cheque for his (Sharma’s) payment. Thereafter, Jagmohan Sharma became enraged and slapped his father, Parmod Kumar, Aggarwal alleged.

When Shivam attempted to intervene, Jagmohan Sharma allegedly brandished a pistol, pointing it at Parmod Kumar. In their attempt to restrain Jagmohan Sharma, his pistol’s cover and five bullets allegedly fell to the floor.

Shivam Aggarwal further alleged that Jagmohan Sharma and his associates forcibly removed his father from the office. In response, Shivam and other factory workers intervened and rescued Parmod Kumar. They then secured the main gate from the inside and promptly contacted the police. Later, Jagmohan Sharma’s son, Gaurav Sharma, allegedly made threatening phone calls to Shivam Aggarwal.

A case has been registered under Sections 452, 323, 362, 511, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC, and 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act at Focal Point police station against the accused.

The suspects allegedly left behind the pistol cover and bullets inside the factory, which were subsequently recovered by the police.

#BJP