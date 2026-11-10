BJP leader targets AAP over ‘drug sale’ near MLA’s office in Ludhiana

Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sarin has cornered the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government after the alleged sale of ‘chitta’ (heroin) came to light barely 200 metres from the office of an MLA in Ludhiana.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leaders have been making tall claims about making the state drug-free, but a newspaper’s sting operation had raised serious questions about the reality behind these claims. When ‘chitta’ was allegedly being offered for sale so close to an MLA’s office, with youngsters claiming that drugs could be procured within minutes, the situation in the rest of the city and the state could easily be gauged.

Sarin questioned: “If the government’s anti-drug campaign is so effective, how is this alleged drug trade operating in such close proximity to the MLA’s office? Are the local police and administration unaware of it or are they deliberately turning a blind eye?”

He demanded an impartial investigation into the matter, strict action after identifying the alleged drug traffickers, and called upon the government to demonstrate concrete action against drugs on the ground, instead of relying solely on advertisements and statements.