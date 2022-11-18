BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

A BJP delegation, led by advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu, a member of the party’s state executive committee, submitted a memorandum to MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar against the hiked parking rates and alleged violations of tender conditions at various lots.

Sidhu alleged that a contractor, who was handling the lots, did not fulfil the tender conditions. Thus, contracts for various parking lots must be terminated, he said.

Sidhu alleged that workers deployed by the contractor did not wear uniforms. They were not issuing e-tickets to visitors as well. Moreover, CCTV cameras have not been installed at the lots. He blamed AAP MLAs for the mess.

He alleged that the contractor was allowing unauthorised vending carts at the parking lots and “charging Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 from each cart vendor”.

He said parking fees were being charged by creating fear among the visitors and the police had been deployed to help the contractor. Actually, there should be a public-friendly environment in the lots.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Lucky Chopra said the civic body could not allow the contractor to charge parking fees forcibly from the people at the parking lots of those markets which were developed under schemes of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT). The LIT had auctioned properties at these markets.

He said the Ludhiana West MLA had earlier made efforts to reduce the parking rates. But, final rates as per the compromise between traders and contractor, had not been displayed at any lot in the city. Hence, people were still forced to pay hefty parking fees at the lots.

Sidhu said the public was forced to suffer at the lots in the city.

He said the Ludhiana civic body should fix parking rates on the basis of the rates fixed by the MC, Chandigarh. Addressing mediapersons, Sidhu said if no action was taken by the civic body, they would move the Punjab and Haryana High Court.