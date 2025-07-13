DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / BJP leaders burn CM’s effigy in protest

BJP leaders burn CM’s effigy in protest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP leaders hold a protest in Ludhiana. INDERJEET VERMA
Advertisement

Members of Ludhiana unit of the BJP, under the leadership of district president Rajnesh Dhiman, burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann outside their office. Leaders said the protest was against the CM, who had used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

Dhiman, while reacting to this, called Mann’s comments irresponsible and regrettable. He said the statement not only challenged India’s diplomatic approach, but also started a new debate in the political discourse. Dhiman said earlier, too, the CM had made a sarcastic comment on PM Modi’s sudden visit to Pakistan. In 2015, he had said that while a common person could not go to Pakistan easily, the PM went there to eat biryani without being invited.

On the occasion, BJP state general secretary Anil Sareen, state treasurer Gurdev Sharma Devi, former district president Parveen Bansal, district general secretary Sardar Narendra Singh Malli, vice president Dr Nirmal Nayyar, Manish Chopra, Suman Verma, secretary Ankit Batra, leader of BJP councillors in MC house Poonam Ratra, women’s wing president Sheenu Chugh, youth wing president Ravi Batra, among others, were present.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts