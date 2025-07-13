BJP leaders burn CM’s effigy in protest

Members of Ludhiana unit of the BJP, under the leadership of district president Rajnesh Dhiman, burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann outside their office. Leaders said the protest was against the CM, who had used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dhiman, while reacting to this, called Mann’s comments irresponsible and regrettable. He said the statement not only challenged India’s diplomatic approach, but also started a new debate in the political discourse. Dhiman said earlier, too, the CM had made a sarcastic comment on PM Modi’s sudden visit to Pakistan. In 2015, he had said that while a common person could not go to Pakistan easily, the PM went there to eat biryani without being invited.

On the occasion, BJP state general secretary Anil Sareen, state treasurer Gurdev Sharma Devi, former district president Parveen Bansal, district general secretary Sardar Narendra Singh Malli, vice president Dr Nirmal Nayyar, Manish Chopra, Suman Verma, secretary Ankit Batra, leader of BJP councillors in MC house Poonam Ratra, women’s wing president Sheenu Chugh, youth wing president Ravi Batra, among others, were present.