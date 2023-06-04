BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have cracked a theft case reported at the house of BJP leader Jiwan Gupta with the arrest of a man and recovery of stolen valuables.

The suspect has been identified as Ramesh Kumar (30), a native of Bihar, at present residing in Sahnewal.

ADCP Sameer Verma, ACP Jasroop and SHO Neeraj Chaudhary addressed a press conference in this regard.

Verma said in the wee hours of May 29, an unidentified person entered the house of the BJP leader and decamped with a laptop, two mobile phones and some other valuables. After the police started a probe, the suspect was identified and arrested. The police have recovered nine mobile phones, a laptop and a stolen motorcycle from him.

The suspect also has a criminal past as eight criminal cases had already been registered against him at different police stations and in three of them, he had been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court, the ADCP said.

Now, a police remand of the suspect would be sought from court to inquire about his involvement in other theft incidents reported in the industrial hub in the past. His other accomplices, if any, would also be nabbed, he added.