BJP-led Central Govt works for empowerment of women: Bittu

Ludhiana, May 16

The BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha seat, Ravneet Bittu, questioned the AAP and Congress on violating the dignity of women and making false claims about women’s empowerment. He said the BJP was the only party that practices women’s empowerment and protects their dignity.

He said the AAP, which came to power in the name of ‘change’, has shown brazen disrespect for women. He said, “Although there are many instances of the AAP insulting women, the recent episode where a Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was beaten up by a confidant of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has exposed the anti-women bias of the AAP.”

He said that MP Sanjay Kumar was seen shedding crocodile’s tears over the incident. However, in reality, the AAP leadership has tried to suppress the case, and they have also prevented Swati from registering a police case.

Bittu said the Congress has its own record of disrespecting women. He said the induction of the Bains brothers into the party was disgraceful as it was in the public domain how they violated the dignity of a woman who levelled charges of rape and blackmailing against one of them. He said the Congress has no respect for women, and the entry of the Bains brothers would cost them heavily.

Bittu said the former Chief Minister of Punjab from Congress has also been surrounded in controversy for showing disrespect to women.

Bittu said the policies of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are well known, adding that the BJP has given special emphasis on women’s empowerment in its manifesto. Bittu said the expansion of the self-help Lakhpati Didi programme, more service avenues for women, the expansion of women-oriented health services to prevent breast and cervical cancer, ensuring higher representation of women in the parliament, and setting up Shakti desks in police stations, among others, are a few things that the BJP has done for the empowerment of women so far. He said he has been getting a tremendous response from every household, adding that women have been appreciating the BJP’s stand on women’s empowerment.

Bittu inducts new members

The BJP got a big boost for the General Election as leaders from various parties started joining the BJP. The recent inductions to the party were former PEDA vice-president and Congress leader Karan Warring and AAP leader Sandeep Mittal from the South Ludhiana Assembly Constituency, among others.

Ravneet Bittu welcomed the new leaders to the BJP. He said, “The new members who have joined the ‘family’ are associated with the BJP, as they also want the country to progress. With young leaders such as Karan Warring, the party will get a boost in Dakha.”

