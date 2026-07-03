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Home / Ludhiana / BJP Mahila Morcha protests against Punjab Govt in Ludhiana over Rs 51K aid promise

BJP Mahila Morcha protests against Punjab Govt in Ludhiana over Rs 51K aid promise

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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BJP Mahila Morcha members protest against the state government in Ludhiana. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA PHOTO INDERJEET VERMA To go with story by shivani
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha, under the leadership of district president Sheenu Chugh, on Thursday staged a protest against the Punjab Government at Ghantaghar Chowk in Ludhiana. Speaking on the occasion, Chugh said the Punjab Government had made several promises to women prior to the elections, including a pledge to provide Rs 51,000 to every woman.

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Chugh claimed the government had failed to fulfil its promise and instead, it had decided to discriminate against women by offering only Rs 1,000 per month to women from the General category and Rs 1,500 per month to those from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

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Chugh further said that if the government was implementing a financial assistance scheme for women, all eligible women should receive an equal amount without any discrimination. The morcha demanded that the state government honour its promise of providing Rs 51,000, and ensure equal treatment for all women.

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During the protest, BJP activists raised slogans against the state government and demanded the protection of women’s rights and equal respect. A large number of women activists, including state vice-presidents Leena Taparia and Rashi Agarwal; general secretaries Seema Sharma and Anjali Sharma; councillors Ruchi Gulati, Reena Jain, Neeru, Aruna, Hema Chopra, Dr Santosh Meenu, Neetika, Renu Rana and Sonu, were present on the occasion.

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