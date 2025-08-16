DT
BJP misusing EC to stay in power: MP Manish Tewari

BJP misusing EC to stay in power: MP Manish Tewari

He said the votes of Dalits, minorities and other sections of society in Bihar were deliberately removed just because the BJP believed they would not support the party
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:25 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
MP Manish Tewari. File
Chandigarh MP and former Union Minister Manish Tewari said that the BJP, driven by its greed to remain in power, is misusing the Election Commission, which clearly reflects its ill intentions.

While interacting with party workers in Ludhiana, Tewari said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already exposed, in front of the people, the BJP’s conspiracy to steal votes by manipulating the electoral process. After winning the Maharashtra Assembly elections through such means, the BJP had to face a major defeat in the Lok Sabha elections because of its vote-rigging practices.

He added that in Bihar, the votes of Dalits, minorities and other sections of society were deliberately removed just because the BJP believed they would not support the party. However, the Supreme Court has delivered a significant judgment by directing the Election Commission to make the details of the deleted votes public.

On the occasion, among others present were former District Congress president Pawan Dewan, Inderjit Kapoor, Sushil Malhotra, Deepak Hans, former Councilor Kuldeep Janda, Dharmendra Verma, Joginder Jangi, Sunil Sehgal, Rakesh Kaushal, Rohit Pahwa, Rajneesh Chopra, Harbhagat Singh Grewal and Tarsem Lal.

