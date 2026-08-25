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Home / Ludhiana / BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh visits Ludhiana

BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh visits Ludhiana

Holds organisational meeting with representatives of 7 districts; roadmap prepared ahead of 2027 Assembly elections

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:13 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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BL Santhosh. Tribune photo
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BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh held a meeting with representatives of seven districts in Ludhiana on Tuesday. As part of his organisational meetings across Punjab, the meeting in Ludhiana was held at Shehnshah Palace, where representatives from zones including Ropar, Khanna, Ludhiana Rural, Ludhiana Urban, Jagraon, Malerkotla and Moga took part.

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The National General Secretary sought feedback from all the zones, and suggestions were made to strengthen the party’s organisational base. The meeting, which lasted about two hours, saw interaction with representatives from all seven zones, and a roadmap was prepared ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Necessary instructions were given to the leaders present. Prominent among them were Ravneet Bittu, Manpreet Badal, Bikram Sawney, Manthri Srinivasulu, Charanjit Atwal and Anil Sarin.

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Bittu not on stage

Interestingly, former Union Minister for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu was sitting in the front row along with former MPs and other dignitaries. The prominent faces who shared the stage included BL Santhosh, Manthri Srinivasulu, Narinder Raina, Manpreet Singh Badal and Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Bittu presented a bouquet of flowers to Manpreet Singh Badal.

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