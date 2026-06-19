BJP national president Nitin Nabin begins 3-day Punjab visit from June 20 ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

The national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitin Nabin, will begin his three-day visit to Punjab starting tomorrow. The state that is set to go to Assembly polls in 2027 and the visit is being viewed as the beginning of the party’s strategy-building exercise ahead of the crucial elections.

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During his three-day stay, Nabin is scheduled to hold a series of meetings across the state. In Ludhiana, interactions with industrialists, youth representatives, and former MPs and MLAs are expected to be among the key priorities.

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Sources in the party said the entire core committee of the Punjab BJP will remain present during his visit. Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu is also expected to accompany the BJP chief.

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A senior BJP leader described the visit as significant from an electoral perspective. “The bell has rung for the elections in Punjab for the BJP,” he said, adding that the party is preparing to contest the 2027 Assembly elections with a well-defined strategy.

According to highly placed sources, following Nabin’s visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to take charge of the party’s election preparations in Punjab. Party insiders claim that beginning in mid-July, Shah is likely to spend nearly 70 to 80 days in Punjab in different phases as part of the BJP’s campaign planning for the Assembly elections.

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The party is also expected to roll out a series of welfare and outreach initiatives which will be unveiled by the BJP’s top leadership as part of its efforts to woo the voters to expand its support base in the state. About 10,000 workers are expected to attend the president visit for three days for which huge posters are put up at prominent locations in the city.

Focus on Scheduled Castes population

With Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes constituting a significant segment of Punjab’s population, the BJP is expected to focus on these communities. Punjab has the highest proportion of Scheduled Castes among all Indian states, accounting for nearly 32 per cent of its population.

A senior party functionary maintained that outreach to SC and backward-class voters would form a strong pillar of the BJP’s strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections.

District president BJP Rajnish Dhiman said that Nitin Nabin will meet the party workers and also hold meetings during his stay in Ludhiana.