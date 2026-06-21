BJP National President Nitin Nabin receives grand welcome in Ludhiana

BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Ludhiana on Sunday and was accorded a grand welcome at Jalandhar Bypass. He was accompanied by former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon, Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh and local BJP leaders.

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Party workers welcomed Nabin with garlands, flower petals and crackers. A song carrying the slogan, “Bhajpa de nal nawa Punjab, hun milega jawab”, was played.

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Briefly interacting with the media, Nabin said people across Punjab were showing enthusiasm for the BJP and extending strong support to the party.

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Ravneet Singh Bittu claimed that Punjabis had made up their minds to bring the BJP to power in the state and that public enthusiasm for the party was clearly visible.

BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon said, “With the support and love of the people, we will form the government in Punjab.”

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The large turnout of supporters led to traffic congestion in the area, prompting police to divert traffic to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles.