BJP opts for cooling farmers through arhtiyas

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 10

Having failed to persuade protesting activists of various factions of farmer unions from confronting their candidates and leaders visiting villages while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is all set to utilise the arhtiya-farmer relationship for breaking the ice.

Regional commission agents have already started doing homework on the future agenda to act as conduit between local representatives of candidates launched by the BJP and the farmers ahead the poll day on June 1.

The Tribune’s observations also revealed that a delegate of prosperous commission agents from across the state, who are also constituents of the state-level unit of the Arhtiya Union, had offered to extend organisational support to the BJP on condition of acceptance of their long-pending demands. Unable to make some categorical statement owing to the Model Code of Conduct imposed by the Election Commission of India, the state leaders had fixed a meeting between the delegation of arhtiyas and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a proposition that could not mature for unknown reasons.

Arhtiya Union Ahmedgarh president Surinder Kuradchhappa acknowledged that a delegation of the union had met with senior functionaries of BJP led by state president Sunil Jakhar and former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP Punjab Parbhari incharge Vijay Rupani and discussed issues of commission agents and farmers in larger interest of the state.

“There is nothing abnormal or unethical if the BJP leaders ask us to facilitate resolution of problems of farmers who are the foundation of the economy of this state and the nation too. I was also present in the meeting between arhtiyas and BJP leaders including Jakhar and Rupani, but it proved inconclusive as the BJP leaders declined to make any announcement citing the Model Code of Conduct,” said Kuradchhappa. Resumption of old percentage of 2.5 per cent daami, making Direct Benefit Transfer optional and payment of labour charges directly to the workers, were cited as major demands of the arhtiyas.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Mandi