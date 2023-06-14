BJP protests hike in petrol, diesel prices

Ludhiana, June 13
The district unit of BJP today held a protest against the hike in petrol and diesel prices by the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann.
BJP party workers under the leadership of district president Rajnish Dhiman burnt an effigy of the state government near the Clock Tower.
“The increase in the prices of petrol and diesel will lead to an increase in the prices of other commodities too. It will put a burden on the people belonging to all sections of the society,” he said. He said the people feel cheated as nothing has been done for their welfare, as promised by Bhagwant Mann, instead they have been burdened with the increased prices.
