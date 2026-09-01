BJP rural unit protests against increasing incidents of crime in Ludhiana

The rural unit of the BJP protested outside the office of Commissioner of Police here today on Ferozpur Road against the deteriorating law and order condition in Punjab, especially rural areas. About 50-60 party leaders and their supporters gathered outside the Commissioner’s office to protest against the disturbing law and order situation in the state. The protest that started around 11 am was held under the leadership of Gagandeep Singh Sunny Kainth, president of BJP (rural) Ludhiana.

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Talking to The Tribune, the president said that the incidents of crime had witnessed a sharp increase. “I have been seeking time from the Commissioner Police to give us a hearing as the incidents of snatching and loot had increased to an alarming proportion in Flower Enclave. The most vulnerable victims are the delivery boys of Swiggy and Zomato, whose cash is snatched almost on a daily basis. Today, when I was sitting on a dharna outside the CP Office, I received a call that some snatchers had stabbed a resident of the area. The police continues to be on sleeping mode,” said Kainth. He further alleged that no FIRs had been lodged at police stations.

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The protesters said that the growing graph of crime incidents was a matter of serious concern as people had started feeling insecure. “No place is safe for the public and there is absolutely no fear of law in criminals,” they stated.

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“Anyone can come, point a gun at you, kill you, extort money and loot or snatch your belongings and you can hardly do anything. Even the police will not listen to your grievances”, added the president of the rural BJP unit.

The protesters raised slogans against the police and the government for not giving two hoots for providing safety to the masses in Punjab. The BJP leaders also submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police in this regard.