BJP seeks probe into hiring of 1,208 outsourced sanitation workers in Ludhiana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday sought an inquiry into the recruitment of 1,208 outsourced sanitation workers by the Municipal Corporation (MC).

Addressing a press conference at the BJP district office, party’s district unit president Sunil Moudgil alleged the city’s sanitation system remains poor despite the large workforce. BJP state general secretary Jeevan Garg was also present at the media briefing.

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The BJP district president announced that party workers will hold a protest outside the Mayor House on October 6, when a Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) meeting is scheduled.

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Moudgil said the party will seek complete records, including names, wards, duty locations and recruitment details, of all the workers.

Moudgil said the MC was spending crores of rupees every month on salaries of outsourced workers but there was no clear information about where they were deployed. He added that even the ruling party’s councillors were unaware of the number of outsourced sanitation workers in their respective wards.

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“If 1,208 sanitation workers have been engaged, the poor sanitation in several parts of the city poses questions about their deployment and functioning,” he said.

He claimed that the workers had been engaged through SS Provide Agency and said the MC and the agency had already been approached twice for the list of employees.

Moudgil alleged that complaints had been received about people being asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for getting outsourced sanitation jobs, adding that the BJP will seek an impartial inquiry into the allegations.

Moudgil said the party will raise the matter at the state level and seek legal recourse if necessary.

He added that if the BJP formed the government in the state, it would ensure a detailed probe into the recruitment and functioning of the outsourced workers.