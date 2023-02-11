BJP seeks probe into purchase of e-rickshaws

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 10

In the MC’s General House meeting today, BJP councillors sought an inquiry into the purchase of e-rickshaws for the door-to-door lifting of garbage in the city at alleged higher rates. They demanded that they must be informed that how many e-rickshaws were currently plying and in which wards of the city and how much funds have been spent to purchase the e-rickshaws.

During the meeting, an official said 350 e-rickshaws were purchased but information regarding the use of the e-rickshaws was not shared as officials of the health branch concerned were not present.

One of the BJP councillors also questioned the cost of each e-rickshaw but she got no answer regarding the same. She alleged that they came to know that “cost of one e-rickshaw was around Rs 1.25 lakh in the market but the MC purchased at a cost of Rs 2.62 lakh per e-rickshaw”.

She demanded from the MC House to mark an inquiry into the matter.

BJP councillor Sunita Rani said the money spent on the e-rickshaws should not go waste. She sought that a committee must be formed to make a report on the e-rickshaws.

According to sources, of the 350 e-rickshaws, 80 were plying on city roads. Many e-rickshaws have been gathering dust at the MC’s workshop for months.

According to the Mayor, the term of the MC’s current General House is supposed to end on March 25. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang demanded from the Mayor and MC Commissioner to ensure the completion of pending development works in city wards before March 25. A few councillors raised questions over pending road recarpeting works, missing street lights and other works in various wards of the city. MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal asked the officials to review the projects.

Meanwhile, arguments were exchanged between councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu and MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi over an issue during the meeting.