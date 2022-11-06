BJP slams hiked parking rates in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 5

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest at the Sarabha Nagar market on Saturday evening against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for increasing the vehicle parking rates in the city.

Member of the Punjab BJP executive committee advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu, along with party leaders and workers, also carried out a protest march against the state government for hiking the four-wheeler and two-wheeler parking rates at MC’s parking lots in the city.

Sidhu alleged that the AAP government had misled the people of the state, made false promises to win the elections, failed to fulfil their commitments and now, increased the parking rates, adding to the woes of the common man. Notably, the MC has increased the monthly parking pass rates at its parking lots in the city and also introduced a bi-hourly parking system.

Sidhu said when there was no proper facility for four-wheeler and two-wheeler parking here, why people should pay hefty amounts for parking to contractors?

He said earlier, the parking rates were Rs 20 for a four-wheeler and Rs 10 for a two-wheeler. Now, the rates had been hiked and people were forced to pay Rs 20 for the first two hours and Rs 10 for additional every two hours for car parking. For two-wheeler parking, Rs 10 for the first two hours and Rs 5 for additional every two hours.

He said the monthly pass rates had also been increased.

He alleged that parking lot contracts had been awarded to a contractor who was a close aide of an AAP leader.