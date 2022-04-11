BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

On Ram Navami today, a “bhagwa” march was held by BJP, Vishav Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists here. Several youngsters held the march on scooters and bikes wearing orange clothes to celebrate the festival of Ram Navami.

The march started from Durga Mata Temple, Jagraon Bridge and passed through different roads and finally culminated at Govind Godham, Hambran Road. The devotees raised slogans. The importance of Ram Navami asking people to celebrate the festival in a true spirit of brotherhood.