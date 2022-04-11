BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 10
On Ram Navami today, a “bhagwa” march was held by BJP, Vishav Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists here. Several youngsters held the march on scooters and bikes wearing orange clothes to celebrate the festival of Ram Navami.
The march started from Durga Mata Temple, Jagraon Bridge and passed through different roads and finally culminated at Govind Godham, Hambran Road. The devotees raised slogans. The importance of Ram Navami asking people to celebrate the festival in a true spirit of brotherhood.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign
More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...
Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today
Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy
Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh
Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe
Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman
Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...