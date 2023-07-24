BJP worker arrested for theft, house trespassing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 23

The Moti Nagar police on Sunday arrested a BJP worker, Pooja, of Kirti Nagar on the charges of theft, house trespassing and ransacking the house of Baljit Kaur at Sector 39 on Chandigarh road here.

An FIR in this regard was already registered on July 11 when Pooja along with over 20 persons had barged into the house. After ransacking the house, the suspects had also stolen Rs 97,000 in cash and some other household items.

The police said raids were on to nab the remaining suspects in the case.

The suspect had an old enmity with the complainant.

