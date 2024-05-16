BJP workers allegedly deface SAD leader’s residence

Ludhiana, May 15
Maheshinder Singh Grewal, SAD leader, has complained to the Returning Officer (RO) concerned that the wall of his house was defaced by BJP workers last night about which pictures were clicked and a video was made.
In a written complaint to the RO, Grewal said he and his family are residing in Model Town, Ludhiana. “Last night four persons came near my home, one person was issuing instructions and other three were acting accordingly. They pasted posters with pictures of PM Narendra Modi and recorded themselves making requests to vote for the BJP. I will provide CCTV footage to the investigating officer,” said Grewal. He added the act violates the poll code, as BJP workers have defaced a private property.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bodies of retired general manager of Mumbai Air Traffic Control, wife retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The bodies, which were in a 'decomposed state', are taken to...
ED can’t arrest accused after special court has taken cognisance of complaint: Supreme Court
The bench says when an accused appears before a court in pur...
Arvind Kejriwal avoids question on Swati Maliwal controversy
At a press conference with Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday, ...