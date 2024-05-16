BJP workers allegedly deface SAD leader’s residence

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 15

Maheshinder Singh Grewal, SAD leader, has complained to the Returning Officer (RO) concerned that the wall of his house was defaced by BJP workers last night about which pictures were clicked and a video was made.

In a written complaint to the RO, Grewal said he and his family are residing in Model Town, Ludhiana. “Last night four persons came near my home, one person was issuing instructions and other three were acting accordingly. They pasted posters with pictures of PM Narendra Modi and recorded themselves making requests to vote for the BJP. I will provide CCTV footage to the investigating officer,” said Grewal. He added the act violates the poll code, as BJP workers have defaced a private property.

