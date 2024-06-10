BJP workers celebrate Modi 3.0 govt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

Local BJP leaders celebrated formation of the NDA-led government at the Centre for the third time. Celebrations were held in the evening at Clock Tower.

BJP workers, supporters and local leaders celebrated the occasion with the beats of dhol. Laddoos were distributed and

slogans praising the party’s national leadership were raised.

The celebrations were organised under the leadership of district president Rajnish Dhiman. The leaders also celebrated the induction of Ravneeet Singh Bittu in the Cabinet. They said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the third time, the country will pace towards development.

