Home / Ludhiana / BJP Yuva Morcha forms human chain to promote “One nation, one election”

BJP Yuva Morcha forms human chain to promote “One nation, one election”

Leaders highlight that the first General Elections for the Lok Sabha and all state legislative Assemblies were held simultaneously in 1951-52

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:26 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
Students form a human chain to advocate for the ONOE initiative at Shifali School on Rahon Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
A special programme focused on “One nation, one election” (ONOE) was organised at Shifali School on Rahon Road today. The event was presided over by BJP Yuva Morcha district president Ravi Batra. Notable attendees included BJP state treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi, district president Rajnish Dhiman and Yuva Morcha state coordinator Sourav Kapoor. During the event, schoolchildren formed a human chain to advocate for the ONOE initiative.

The BJP leaders highlighted that the first General Elections for the Lok Sabha and all state legislative Assemblies were held simultaneously in 1951-52. This practice continued through the next three cycles in 1957, 1962 and 1967, they said.

However, the cycle was disrupted in 1968 and 1969 due to the premature dissolution of some state Assemblies. In 1970, the Lok Sabha was also dissolved ahead of schedule, leading to fresh elections in 1971. Consequently, by 1970, only the first, second and third Lok Sabhas had completed their full five-year terms.

BJP district president Dhiman explained that frequent elections distract the nation and put immense pressure on the administration at all levels — from top national leaders to local representatives. He noted that constant election cycles negatively affect India’s development prospects and hinder effective governance. Frequent polls contribute to political corruption as significant funds must be raised for every individual election.

BJP leaders asserted that simultaneous elections would drastically reduce the expenditure of political parties and eliminate the need for repeated fundraising. The event saw the presence of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Rajesh Rana, along with school founders Vishal Jain and Anubhav Jain.

