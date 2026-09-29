The BJP's 13-day 'Nasha Mukt Yatra', led by Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari and human rights activist and senior BJP leader Harvinder Singh Phoolka, reached Ludhiana on Tuesday. After a brief march of about two km from Samrala Chowk, the rally reached Issa Nagri Pulli near the Civil Hospital.

While addressing the gathering, Tiwari attempted to strike a chord with Punjabis by singing a song about drugs. The song refers to the present situation in Punjab and how the menace has snuffed out the lives of youths.

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While Tiwari was singing the song, people erupted into cheers and stood up from their places.

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“I humbly urge you to give the reins of Punjab into the hands of Narendra Modi, under whose leadership naxalism and drugs were eliminated from other BJP-ruled states, and the same will happen in Punjab soon,” said Tiwari.

“I am here to interact with Punjabis. This is my third yatra in Punjab. I went to villages in Fatehgarh Sahib, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, and I am happy to share that Punjabis offered me huge love and support. When I was not in politics and was acting in films, my films used to get the maximum response from Ludhiana,” he added.

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Tiwari said that the AAP government has totally failed to rein in the drug menace and that every year, the government changes its deadlines for ending the menace and attempts to befool the people. He said that in the upcoming Assembly elections, people should not fall prey to the government’s “hollow promises”.

Raising questions over the functioning of the Punjab Police, Tiwari also said that whenever the central agency BSF catches smugglers, it has to hand them over to the police, but the Punjab Police releases them after some time, following which the smugglers again indulge in drug-related activities.

Addressing the gathering, HS Phoolka said Punjab has major problems related to drugs, gangsterism and law and order. He said these issues were once problems in Uttar Pradesh and that the BJP, led by Yogi Adityanath, had completely eliminated these menaces from UP.

Former Union Minister of State Ravneet Bittu said Amit Shah’s rally would see a “sea of Punjabis” in Jalandhar and that it would pave the way for the formation of a government in Punjab.

District BJP President Ludhiana Sunil Moudgil said that Home Minister Amit Shah has categorically said that the BJP will end the drug menace in Punjab within two years. He raised questions over the Punjab Police, saying that the police are nabbing only those consuming drugs, while major suppliers are not being arrested.