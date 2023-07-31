BJP’s nat’l secy hears Mann Ki Baat with party workers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 30

BJP’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today visited the city. He said, “We should all put in sincere efforts for the progress of Punjab and bring a positive change in the state.”

He also heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme with BJP workers, leaders and supporters. Chugh said that ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme, which was mentioned during the Mann Ki Baat, would give the message that ‘all are one’. Under the programme, soil from villages would be brought in the blocks and then the soil from 7,500 blocks would be brought to Delhi to come up with one ‘vatika’, he added.

Talking about Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s visit to Manipur, Chugh said that it would have been better if he went to West Bengal to show Mamata Banerjee’s Jungle Raaj and to the area in Delhi where widows, who were victims of the 1984 riot, were still struggling for justice.

