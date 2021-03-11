BJYM burns effigy of Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

To protest against the alleged illegal arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga from Delhi by the Punjab Police, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha activists today burnt an effigy of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Clock Tower here.

The protest was held under the leadership of district BJP president Pushpinder Singhal and Kushagra Kashyap. The activists raised slogans against Kejriwal and condemned the highhandedness on his part on the arrest of Bagga, without taking into confidence the police of the other state. The activists said this was not an arrest but “kidnapping” by the men in khaki.