BKU activists block national highway for 6 hours

Our Correspondent

Doraha, April 11

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kadian) today blocked the national highway near Samrala in protest against the dilly-dallying attitude of the administration towards their long pending demands. The dharna lasted from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

It was lifted after the intervention of the administration and the police.

BKU (Kadian) district president Hardeep Mundian, district vice-president Harpreet Singh, general secretary Manpreet Singh, Samrala block president Namroz Singh Otalan, Machhiwara block president Mohan Singh and hundreds of supporters sat on the highway to protest against the indifferent attitude of the administration towards their demands.

“The dharna was imposed for multiple reasons. No jobs or compensation has been given to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the kisan dharna. The girdawari being conducted by patwaris in the aftermath of the recent crop damage is nothing but a farce,” Mundian said.

“We are not satisfied with the manner in which the exercise is being conducted by patwaris by meeting just one or two influential villagers, instead of taking into confidence all affected farmers. In any case, it should be re-conducted so that each and every farmer is accorded his right due.”

“Also, those involved in the Khirnia-Mushkabad society scam have not been taken to task. Farmers have suffered huge losses on account of the scam but the police has failed to register any case against the accused,” Mundian said.

Further, the MSP fixed for mustard is Rs 5,450 per quintal but it is being bought for as less than Rs 4,600 by private agencies, exploiting the poor farmers who are already suffering due to the wrath of inclement weather, he added.

It was after the intervention of Samrala SDM Kuldip Bawa that the dharna was lifted after at 4.30 pm.

“I have monitored all 202 villages falling under the Samrala subdivision. For the satisfaction of the protesters, we have assured them to have a relook into things,” the SDM said.

“In Khirnia-Mushkabad society scam, the secretary has been dismissed. The process of inquiry will be accelerated soon and cases shall be registered against those involved in the scam,” the SDM added.

“The case for compensation to the martyrs’ families has been sent to the CM office and the disbursal shall be done shortly,” he said.

traffic diverted via alternative routes

Samrala SHO Bhinder Singh said traffic coming from both Ludhiana and Chandigarh sides was diverted through Neelon and Khamano, respectively, during the protest that lasted for six hours at the national highway.