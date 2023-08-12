BKU demands compensation for flood-hit farmers

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, August 11

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union-Lakhowal (BKU) are allegedly irked over the delay in the payment of compensation for crop losses caused by heavy rains and floods during the ongoing monsoon.

The BKU has decided to submit memoranda to all the BJP and AAP members of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state Assembly on August 19 to put pressure on the government to provide early payment of compensation based on special girdawri for this purpose.

Presiding over a state committee meeting here yesterday, Avtar Singh Mehlon, the BKU senior vice-president, said that the farmers devastated by floods and immense damage caused to crops, houses, cattle heads and other property, were feeling cheated and betrayed by the government as no one had extended a helping hand towards them in this time of distress.

He also lashed the government for its failure in dealing with deep-rooted corruption in the Revenue Department. He said that the rural population, including the farmers, were fed up with the ever-increasing corruption among employees and officials of the Revenue Department, where no work was done without bribe.

“Whenever a corrupt employee or official is arrested, the whole department comes out in support of such elements and the government invariably gives in to their blackmailing tactics,” said the BKU leader. He added that the government ought to fill all the vacant posts in the department and send the black sheep in the department packing to provide relief to farmers and the rural population.

BKU members in the meeting further pointed out that as floodwater inundated most fields, a lot of earth and sand had been left behind by river waters, which famers had to drain at their own level to prepare land for the next crop.

The government should ensure that there being a ban on sand mining, the farmers should not have to face any harassment from the police or mining officials on this account, said Mehlon.

