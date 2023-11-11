 BKU: Government trying to hide its failure; blaming farmers for pollution : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
BKU president Harinder Singh Lakhowal addresses a state committee meeting of the union in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, November 10

Newly-elected Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) president Harinder Singh Lakhowal today charged the Delhi Government and the Centre with making “shameless attempts” to hide their own failures in tackling the alarming levels of pollution by blaming the Punjab farmers and stubble burning for the same.

Addressing BKU’s state committee meeting after being unanimously elected to head it, Lakhowal said the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP government in Haryana were trying to create confusion and distractions by putting the blame of the worsening ‘air quality index’ (AQI) in Delhi to stubble burning in Punjab.

Senior vice-president Avtar Singh Mehlon was nominated the new patron of BKU during the election.

“After the paddy harvesting in current season, very few farmers in Punjab have disposed of stubble by putting it to fire, which is proved by the fact that AQI in most of the Punjab districts is far better than in Delhi. Moreover, no part of Punjab directly touches Delhi and holding Punjab responsible for smog and air pollution is a misconception not supported by facts,” said the BKU president.

He said the Centre and Delhi government ought to put their own house in order by curbing air pollution being created by vehicles, factories, thermal plants as well as by farmers in the adjoining states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, instead of blaming Punjab without any proof.

Lakhowal flayed the suggestion made by the Punjab Advocate General in the Supreme Court that to deter the farmers from stubble burning, the Centre should discontinue purchase of paddy on MSP. “This will prove counter-productive. Instead, the government should guarantee MSP on all other crops so that farmers could come out of traditional crop cycle and the area under paddy cultivation is reduced,” he added.

The BKU president said the Modi government had betrayed the farmers by not implementing demands which were agreed to in principle after the year-long agitation against the three three farm laws, which wee later repealed. “To mark their protest against the Central Government, the farmers, led by activists of 32 farm organisations, would gherao all the state capitals, including Chandigarh, for three days from November 26,” he added.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

