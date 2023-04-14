BKU holds protest, flays wheat price cut

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 13

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) held a dharna and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Union Government’s decision to impose a price cut on damaged and discoloured wheat crop. In order to ensure the farmers received fair compensation, the union demanded a guarantee for the purchase of the wheat crop at the MSP.

Addressing the farmers, BKU president Charan Singh Nurpura and general secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani criticised the Centre and state government for their anti-farmer and anti-people policies.

The BKU leaders branded the state government’s compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre for crop damage between 75 and 100 per cent a joke on farmers. They said reducing the price of crops damaged by rains is akin to rubbing salt on the the wounds of farmers. The leaders criticised the government’s stance, stating that it ought to have shared the heavy losses suffered by the farmers, instead of pushing them towards bankruptcy.

Noorpura and Ghudani called on the farmers to refuse to sign forms given to them for price cut and to gherao government officials who attempt to implement the cut. They urged the government to take immediate action by rolling back the price cut decision, providing adequate compensation for crop loss, and ensuring unconditional purchase of wheat crops at the MSP.

