BKU Kadian announces participation in protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian) held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing movement for the release of ‘Bandhi Singhs’, the Sikh prisoners who have completed their terms.

BKU (Kadian), Punjab, president Harmeet Singh Kadian said ‘Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’ was being held in Chandigarh, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners languishing in jails even after completing their sentences.

Seeking their release, he announced that the BKU (Kadian) would participate in the morcha. Harmeet said members of the union would participate in the morcha in large numbers on February 10.