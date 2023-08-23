BKU (Kadian) flays protesting farmer’s death

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 22

Bharti Kisan Union-Kadian (BKU) has condemned the death of a farmer in Sangrur district on Monday when the police used “brute force” against farmers protesting to press their demand for compensation of losses to crops due to floods in the state.

In a statement, BKU president Harmeet Singh Kadian said the AAP government had made an attempt to snatch the democratic right of farmers to hold protest to highlight their grievances and the lathicharge on peacefully protesting farmers was a proof of anti-farmer and anti-people policies of the government.

Kadian said the farmers, having suffered immense losses of crops, cattle heads and property due to floods were left to fend for themselves, both by the Centre and the state government and to make the matters worse, the AAP government in Punjab was out to deny them the constitutional right to hold protest by use of repressive methods.

He said cultivation of traditional crops had already been reduced to an economically non-viable profession and the farmers also had to bear the brunt of natural calamities on one side and indifferent governments on the other. Kadian called for a comprehensive package of relief for flood-hit farmers of the state and for acceptance of other demands such as deferment/waiver of farm loans and permission for sand mining in their fields to remove silt and mud to prepare the fields for the next crop.

#Sangrur