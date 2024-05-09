BKU (Kadian) meets over Maha Panchayat

Ludhiana, May 8
A meeting of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian) was organised today in which the union members decided to participate in the Kisan Maha Panchayat scheduled at Jagraon on May 21.
The meeting was held at a gurdwara in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar under the chairmanship of the president of the organisation, Harmeet Singh Kadian. In this meeting, the union decided that thousands of union members from across Punjab will participate in the Kisan Maha Panchayat, which is being held to expose the anti-farmer policies of the BJP.
He said BJP has been ‘habitually’ taking anti-farmer decisions by bringing new policies to benefit the corporate houses, due to which the farmers are ready to teach the BJP a lesson in the elections.
He said the organization is also running a campaign to make the farming community aware about the BJP’s ‘mal-designs’. He said the union has demanded the state government to urgently pay compensation for the loss of ripe wheat harvest due to the ‘untimely’ rainfall. They also demanded waiver of the crop loan installment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff
Over 200 cabin crew started reporting sick from Tuesday nigh...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...
3rd terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam identified
Earlier, top TRF commander Basit Dar among two terrorists we...