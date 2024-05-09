BKU (Kadian) meets over Maha Panchayat

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

A meeting of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian) was organised today in which the union members decided to participate in the Kisan Maha Panchayat scheduled at Jagraon on May 21.

The meeting was held at a gurdwara in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar under the chairmanship of the president of the organisation, Harmeet Singh Kadian. In this meeting, the union decided that thousands of union members from across Punjab will participate in the Kisan Maha Panchayat, which is being held to expose the anti-farmer policies of the BJP.

He said BJP has been ‘habitually’ taking anti-farmer decisions by bringing new policies to benefit the corporate houses, due to which the farmers are ready to teach the BJP a lesson in the elections.

He said the organization is also running a campaign to make the farming community aware about the BJP’s ‘mal-designs’. He said the union has demanded the state government to urgently pay compensation for the loss of ripe wheat harvest due to the ‘untimely’ rainfall. They also demanded waiver of the crop loan installment.

