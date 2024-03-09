BKU (Kadian) members to join mahapanchayat

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

A meeting of the Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian) was held here today. Addressing the meeting, Harmeet Singh Kadian, president of the union, said on the call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, their union members would reach Delhi to take part in the ‘mahapanchayat’ to be held at Ramlila maidan on March 14.

He said since tractors were not allowed to enter the border, they would be going to Delhi by trains.

He said the recent rain and hailstorm had destroyed the wheat and mustard crops of farmers. “Agriculture is no more a lucrative profession and the government should give compensation to the farmers at the earliest,” he said.

Kadian said heamorrhagic septicaemia was leading to death in cattle but no veterinary doctor visited them.

“Government veterinary hospitals should be instructed by the government to give treatment and medicines to the affected cattle at the earliest so that their lives could be saved,” he said.

