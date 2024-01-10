BKU (Kadian) opposes reduction in milk purchase price from farmers

Ludhiana, January 9
Bharti Kissan Union (Kadian) members have blamed the state government for allegedly reducing the purchase price of milk from dairy farmers by 30 paise per litre. The union’s members organised a meet here to protest the reduction in price.
BKU ( Kadian) president Harmeet Singh Kadian said their union strongly opposes the decision to reduce the purchase price. The decision would put dairy farmers o the verge of a financial crisis.
He alleged that the government is imposing a cut of Rs 0.30 per litre on the purchase price of milk from dairy farmers without any corresponding reduction in the selling price. This decision would create a major financial crunch for dairy farmers, he said.
The union members also said that potato and tomato crops were recently damaged. The state government should conduct a survey of the damage and disburse compensation to the affected farmers.
They added that they strongly oppose the new provisions in the law on hit-and-run cases, as enforced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home
India our 911 call, says former Maldivian defence minister
Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina
Smriti, another delegate tour holy city without hijab
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
Nanoplastics in bottles pose a health risk, says US study