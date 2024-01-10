BKU (Kadian) opposes reduction in milk purchase price from farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

Bharti Kissan Union (Kadian) members have blamed the state government for allegedly reducing the purchase price of milk from dairy farmers by 30 paise per litre. The union’s members organised a meet here to protest the reduction in price.

BKU ( Kadian) president Harmeet Singh Kadian said their union strongly opposes the decision to reduce the purchase price. The decision would put dairy farmers o the verge of a financial crisis.

He alleged that the government is imposing a cut of Rs 0.30 per litre on the purchase price of milk from dairy farmers without any corresponding reduction in the selling price. This decision would create a major financial crunch for dairy farmers, he said.

The union members also said that potato and tomato crops were recently damaged. The state government should conduct a survey of the damage and disburse compensation to the affected farmers.

They added that they strongly oppose the new provisions in the law on hit-and-run cases, as enforced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.