BKU Kadian seeks immediate girdawari, relief for damaged crop

A meeting of Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), Kadian, was held in Ludhiana on Wednesday, in which its members raised various demands. Meeting was held under the leadership of BKU state president Harmeet Singh Kadian.

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Addressing union members, Kadian said, “Unseasonal hailstorm in Punjab has caused heavy damage to ripened wheat. The Punjab Government should immediately conduct a special girdawari, announce a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre, waive off interest on loans of farmers in the hailstorm-affected areas and delay instalments for six months.”

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The union also demanded that water should be released in all canals and drains. There was not enough water available for fire brigades for controlling the blaze, the union said.

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“Farmers face difficulty in getting fertilisers at the time of need. Arrangements for DAP and urea fertilisers for sowing maize and paddy crops should be made. Proper arrangements should be made for the procurement of wheat. Rural procurement centres should be cleaned, and must have lights and drinking water,” said Kadian.

He said embankments of the Sutlej and Beas rivers should be strengthened so that water does not damage homes and crops of farmers due to excessive rainfall.